Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.97.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

