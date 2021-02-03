Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stake Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 595.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 26.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATLC opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 348.21% and a net margin of 15.69%.

Atlanticus Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

