Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Up 40.4% in January

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlantia in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Atlantia alerts:

ATASY opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. Atlantia has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.