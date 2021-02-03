Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65 to $5.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of +16% to +20% or $2.047 billion to $2.118 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.Atkore International Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.95 EPS.

ATKR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,484. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore International Group has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $54.91.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $83,081.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,357.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $1,394,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

