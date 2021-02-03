Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. Atkore International Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,484. Atkore International Group has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,366,779.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,422.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $1,394,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.