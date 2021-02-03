ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target Raised to $45.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACLLF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ATCO from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get ATCO alerts:

Shares of ACLLF stock remained flat at $$28.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035. ATCO has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.