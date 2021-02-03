Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Asure Software by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Asure Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Asure Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 16.6% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 578,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 82,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $155.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 million. Analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

