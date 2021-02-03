Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 308,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,122,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,827 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,659 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.85.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $642,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $175.19. The company had a trading volume of 77,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,399. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.80. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

