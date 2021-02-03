Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 446,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 55.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 620,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,380,000 after purchasing an additional 471,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,190,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

COF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.03. 135,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,822. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,223 shares of company stock worth $22,230,254. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

