Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 95,813 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3,493.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 95,813 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $57,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,191,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 207,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,149,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $608.33.

BIO stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $594.68. 2,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,478. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $590.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.29. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $648.39. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

