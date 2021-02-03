Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 664,882 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775,387 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 664,882 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $82,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after acquiring an additional 127,826 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.2% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 393,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $52,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.56. 169,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,379,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

