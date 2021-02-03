Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,199 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $135,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.61. 527,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,894,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

