Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $38.90 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 424,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 376,327 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $38,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock worth $24,907,533. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,162,379. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $84.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

