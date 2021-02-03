Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $38.43 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 136.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,648 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $38,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Target stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.32. 80,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,725. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

