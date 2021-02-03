Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $157.01 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5,432.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544,180 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $157,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,954. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

