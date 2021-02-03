Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $108.77 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26,166.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 989,605 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $108,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after buying an additional 568,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $925,878,000 after buying an additional 121,985 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,486,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $819,645,000 after buying an additional 329,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,571,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $497,498,000 after acquiring an additional 347,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.35. 106,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

