Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 161,732 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4,171.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $54,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in S&P Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,304. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.42. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

