Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

AZPN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

AZPN opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $147.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.28.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 190,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,409.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 209,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

