ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. ASOS has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

