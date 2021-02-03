Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 60,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,276,748. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $150.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42.

AHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

