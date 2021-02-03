Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Earnings Results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ABG traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.44. 390,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,005. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $269.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.75 and a 200 day moving average of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ABG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

