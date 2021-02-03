Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,010,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at $4,436,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.