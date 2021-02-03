Arweave (AR) Market Cap Tops $185.92 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Arweave has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $185.92 million and $7.71 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $5.57 or 0.00015479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00068315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.32 or 0.00876679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00047910 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.46 or 0.04599942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00019923 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

