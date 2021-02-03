Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Issues Earnings Results

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:APAM traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. 893,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

