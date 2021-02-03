Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,994 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $79,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

