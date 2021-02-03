Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.86 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,139,002.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $249,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,414 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,606. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

