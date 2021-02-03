ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99.

