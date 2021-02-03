Ark (ARK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.08 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001283 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $60.19 million and approximately $14.08 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,110,244 coins and its circulating supply is 126,989,347 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.