Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,433 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of -271.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

