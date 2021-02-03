Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,287 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Marriott International by 6.9% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,341,000 after buying an additional 138,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,855,000 after buying an additional 102,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,623,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 106.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after buying an additional 465,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $122.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.24. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.