Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,628 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth $51,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

