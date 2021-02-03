Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.79 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,313,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 140166 began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.22.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $180.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.93. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

