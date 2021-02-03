Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roku were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 153.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,462.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,509 shares of company stock worth $174,121,860. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.22.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $418.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of -498.51 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $448.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

