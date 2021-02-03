Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

