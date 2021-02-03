Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.77.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $239.51 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $242.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $78,540,817. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

