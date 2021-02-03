Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $16.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.80 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

