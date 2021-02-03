Ares Capital (ARCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

