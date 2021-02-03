Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 128.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $4,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,721 shares of company stock valued at $9,699,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARNA. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

ARNA stock opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

