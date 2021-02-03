Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARQT. Truist increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of ARQT stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $57,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,969,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,950 shares of company stock valued at $448,113.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

