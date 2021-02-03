Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $330,804.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901,340 shares in the company, valued at $29,969,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $57,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,479.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,950 shares of company stock worth $448,113.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 489,812 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after buying an additional 29,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 42.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 78,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 42,377 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARQT traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 82,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,539. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

