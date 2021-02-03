Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Major Shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc Acquires 5,650,000 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RCUS opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $40.01.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after buying an additional 930,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,636,000 after buying an additional 490,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after buying an additional 295,955 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,814,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 488,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 265,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.