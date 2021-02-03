Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,864 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,644,000 after purchasing an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.