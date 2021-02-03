ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ARCB stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $50.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.85.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

