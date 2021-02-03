ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $42.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCB. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,851. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ArcBest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

