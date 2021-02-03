Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) (LON:AQSG) Insider Acquires £20,000 in Stock

Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) (LON:AQSG) insider Fiona M. Underwood acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Wednesday. Aquila Services Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.36 million and a PE ratio of 86.67.

Get Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) alerts:

Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) Company Profile

Aquila Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist housing, sport, and educational and treasury management consultancy services to housing associations, local authorities, government agencies, multi academy trusts, and other non-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.