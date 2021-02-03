Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) (LON:AQSG) Insider Acquires £20,000 in Stock

Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) (LON:AQSG) insider Fiona M. Underwood acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,130.13).
Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Wednesday. Aquila Services Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.36 million and a PE ratio of 86.67.
Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) Company Profile
