APY.Finance Price Up 98.2% Over Last 7 Days (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One APY.Finance token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $16.60 million and $1.74 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 98.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00053214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00139340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00066360 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00243048 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00056412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00062270 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,379,184 tokens. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.