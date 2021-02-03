APR Coin Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,810.71 and approximately $3.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00089912 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00016897 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00311956 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00030189 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,449,860 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

