Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

