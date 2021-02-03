Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Up 9.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $24.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.40. 4,648,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 1,232,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGTC. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 180.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.