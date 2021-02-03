Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given New $24.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
AGTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.04.
Shares of AGTC opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $103.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $7.40.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,162,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $559,000. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
