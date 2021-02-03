Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given New $24.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of AGTC opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $103.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,162,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $559,000. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

